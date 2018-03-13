PBSO deputy facing DUI fired from Boynton PD

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

Contact 5 has uncovered new details in the case of a Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy facing DUI charges.

Contact 5 obtained Alvin Herman's personnel file and found not only did the Boynton Beach Police Department fire Herman, but PBSO didn't want to hire him the first time around.

An 18-year veteran of PBSO, Alvin Herman was arrested Monday, March 5th, after fellow deputies found him passed out in his car in the middle of Belvedere Road in West Palm Beach.

Herman's file shows that in 1998, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office denied his application. The company which performed his polygraph test at the time said: "he displayed extreme deception." PBSO later hired Herman in 2000.

Herman spent less than a year as a Boynton Beach police officer from 1995-1996. Boynton Beach fired him after numerous disciplinary reports, saying he has "not achieved a level of competence that is required to safely and legally perform the duties of a Boynton Beach Police Officer."

During his time with PBSO, Herman was written up in 2013 for running an illegal search on his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend.

Herman also received counseling after a former PBSO deputy said he saw Herman drinking at Duffy's in 2011, then drive away in his unmarked PBSO vehicle. That witness said Herman had been using his PBSO computer at the bar.

PBSO ultimately said, "there was no evidence to support that Deputy Herman operated his PBSO vehicle while under the influence of alcohol."

There are also many letters of commendation in his file as well. In one instance, he was praised for his work that led "to the successful capture of numerous wanted and dangerous fugitives throughout Palm Beach County."

Herman is currently on paid administrative leave.