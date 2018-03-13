2 Council seats up for grabs in Riviera Beach

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

The city of Riviera Beach may be at a turning point if one of their council members are voted out of office Tuesday.

District 4 Councilwoman Dawn Pardo is the only sitting council member up for re-election who voted to fire former city manager Jonathan Evans.

On Election Day, Pardo offered a more detailed explanation as to why she voted to fire Evans.

“Jonathan Evans was looking to tax us, not once but multiple times," Pardo said. "With a fire assessment tax, with turning Signer Island into a special taxing district and with closing the fire station."

Six weeks after originally refusing to say why she joined council members Terence Davis and Lynne Hubbard in firing the city manager, Pardo repeated what she said in November, but did not mention anything about a fire assessment, but a beach renourishment tax instead.

“If the people of our great city think they deserved to be taxed then fine," Pardo said.

Despite the claims, it should be noted that the city council has the final say on all proposed tax increases. This is a point that Pardo's opponent, Julie Botel, has made.

"As a city manager, he was responsible for giving the council members' options in terms of what they can do to reduce the budget," Botel said. "He gave them options to move the fire station -- that would have never happened, the city council would have never voted on that, and that was only an option he gave them."

Botel thinks Evans’ firing will play a major role in the election results, but Pardo thinks other issues should carry greater importance.

“If they think that there’s been too much progress and too much economic development and too many new jobs coming to Riviera Beach then I’m not their girl," Pardo said.

Evans is now the city manager of Madeira Beach, located in Pinellas County. He said he plans on suing the city of Riviera Beach for mishandling his firing.

Polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.