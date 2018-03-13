Alleged victim testifies in Uber driver's trial

Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
Friday, March 16 2018 10:55 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:55:45 GMT
(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
Friday, March 16 2018 12:55 AM EDT2018-03-16 04:55:44 GMT
Friday, March 16 2018 3:27 PM EDT2018-03-16 19:27:44 GMT
(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.
Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- The woman who accused an Uber driver of raping her after driving her home from SunFest last year took the stand in his trial Tuesday morning.
Gary Kitchings is facing multiple charges including sexual battery, kidnapping, and false imprisonment.
The trial began Monday with jury selection. There are 8 men and 2 women sitting on the panel. However, two of jurors are alternates.
During part of her testimony Tuesday, the alleged victim says she was trying to jump out of the moving car but couldn't because the door was locked. That's when she claims Kitchings threatened her with a gun.
The defense spent part of the time during the proceedings trying to point out discrepancies in the woman's story and what she told police.
The trial could be in the jury's hands tomorrow or Thursday.