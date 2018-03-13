Alleged victim testifies in Uber driver's trial - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Alleged victim testifies in Uber driver's trial

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. -- The woman who accused an Uber driver of raping her after driving her home from SunFest last year took the stand in his trial Tuesday morning.

Gary Kitchings is facing multiple charges including sexual battery, kidnapping, and false imprisonment. 

The trial began Monday with jury selection. There are 8 men and 2 women sitting on the panel. However, two of jurors are alternates.

During part of her testimony Tuesday, the alleged victim says she was trying to jump out of the moving car but couldn't because the door was locked. That's when she claims Kitchings threatened her with a gun.

The defense spent part of the time during the proceedings trying to point out discrepancies in the woman's story and what she told police.

The trial could be in the jury's hands tomorrow or Thursday.

 

 


 

