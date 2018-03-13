Cops: Teen stabbed 3 due to religious beliefs

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

Florida bounces Bonnies after their 1st NCAA win in 48 years

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

Corey Johnson was identified in court at the suspect in a deadly stabbing Monday in BallenIsles.

The 17-year-old is charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder after a woman and two juvenile males were stabbed. One of the juveniles died from his injuries.

"Corey Johnson has confessed his actions to our investigators stating that he stabbed the victims because of his religious beliefs," said interim Palm Beach Gardens Police Chief Clint Shannon.

"Our understanding is he had converted to Islam and had been watching violent videos online," Shannon said.

Palm Beach Gardens Major Paul Rogers said their suspect was a guest at the house where the stabbings took place.

Johnson was a student at Dwyer High School and recently withdrawn, according to police.

The FBI is now involved in the case.

This is a developing story and will be updated.