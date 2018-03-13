Fort Pierce: No dog beach in the city limits - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Fort Pierce: No dog beach in the city limits

Man's best friend can be seen barking, running and relaxing as they enjoy the Walton Rocks Dog Beach in Jensen Beach.

LaDonna Pike, a dog owner said her two dogs Mr. Clydes and Cuddles love the beach. "We get up and come out here for at least a couple of hours almost every day."

Another dog owner said it's a daily routine. "Socializing with other dogs and other people. The ability to run and play."

Some dog owners hoped a dog beach would open in Fort Pierce.

Mayor Linda Hudson said the city surveyed almost 1,000 residents. "The people who had dogs it was important to them to be able to take them to a beach off-leash and where they were welcome."

City leaders said it's not possible to have a dog beach in the city.

Mayor Hudson said: "Most of our beaches are smaller and also have people and houses around them and condos."

Others brought up safety concerns.

"And I think there are some concerns of some citizens about public safety and it's not that dogs are misbehaving in and of themselves. Dogs do what dogs do. And if they see another dog, you don't know what's going to happen," Hudson said.

Though there's a dog park in Fort Pierce, dog lovers will have to travel to Walton Rocks Dog Beach to see the ocean with their pooches.

 

