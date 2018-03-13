Fort Pierce: No dog beach in the city limits

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

Man's best friend can be seen barking, running and relaxing as they enjoy the Walton Rocks Dog Beach in Jensen Beach.

LaDonna Pike, a dog owner said her two dogs Mr. Clydes and Cuddles love the beach. "We get up and come out here for at least a couple of hours almost every day."

Another dog owner said it's a daily routine. "Socializing with other dogs and other people. The ability to run and play."

Some dog owners hoped a dog beach would open in Fort Pierce.

Mayor Linda Hudson said the city surveyed almost 1,000 residents. "The people who had dogs it was important to them to be able to take them to a beach off-leash and where they were welcome."

City leaders said it's not possible to have a dog beach in the city.

Mayor Hudson said: "Most of our beaches are smaller and also have people and houses around them and condos."

Others brought up safety concerns.

"And I think there are some concerns of some citizens about public safety and it's not that dogs are misbehaving in and of themselves. Dogs do what dogs do. And if they see another dog, you don't know what's going to happen," Hudson said.

Though there's a dog park in Fort Pierce, dog lovers will have to travel to Walton Rocks Dog Beach to see the ocean with their pooches.