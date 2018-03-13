Gun show locales discussed in Indian River Co.

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

This week at the Indian River County Fairgrounds, there is the Firefighters Fair. But the property is leased at other times of the year to antique shows, home improvement shows, and gun shows.

Tuesday, Bob Galbraith of Vero Beach asked county commissioners to consider banning gun shows from the fairgrounds, and other public properties.

“Disturbing what happened in Parkland and in other schools and I have a young child in school and I’m worried about things," said Galbraith.

He said his kids play on the adjacent soccer fields and fears the worst if someone intending to do harm just bought a weapon nearby.

“This isn’t about banning gun shows. The government doesn’t need to be in this business," added Galbraith.

“That’s probably the last place someone will want to get a weapon and use it… is at a gun show," said Joel Molinari, one of a number of residents who spoke out against the idea.

Michael Strickland runs Patriot Productions. He organizes five gun shows on the fairgrounds annually.

“It’s an attack on small business. We’re a legal, legitimate company. Federal, state and local and we conduct business at the fairgrounds just as any event does," said Strickland.

Others who spoke Tuesday didn’t want to see a knee-jerk reaction from commissioners.

“They do a very good job conducting these gun shows," added Richard Chapman of Vero Beach.

It would be up to one of the county commissioners to propose an ordinance limiting gun shows at the fairgrounds, and elsewhere, for the issue to gain any traction.



