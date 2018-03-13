Search for boaters off Lake Worth suspended

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

Florida bounces Bonnies after their 1st NCAA win in 48 years

Florida bounces Bonnies after their 1st NCAA win in 48 years

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

UPDATE: The search for the three people that were aboard a vessel taking on water off Lake Worth has been suspended, according to the Coast Guard.

EARLIER STORY:

The Coast Guard said they are still looking for three people aboard a vessel taking on water Tuesday morning off the coast of Lake Worth.

RELATED: Follow us on Facebook | Download WPTV app

According to a tweet from the Coast Guard, the search is occurring three miles off the coast of Lake Worth.

The three people aboard the boat notified the Coast Guard at about 2:07 a.m.

As of 9 a.m., there is still a heavy Coast Guard presence off the coast of Palm Beach County looking for the boaters.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is also assisting.

A MH-65 Dolphin Coast Guard helicopter crew and a 45-foot Coast Guard boat are helping in the search.

Boaters Rescued Off Fort Pierce

In a separate case, Coast Guard officials said they recused three people from a disabled boat about 34 miles east of Fort Pierce on Monday.

At about 11:30 a.m. Monday, the crew of a passing freighter notified the Coast Guard of a disabled 40-foot sailing vessel with three people aboard near the Fort Pierce Inlet. Watchstanders diverted the Coast Guard Cutter Robert Yered crew to the scene.

The cutter arrived and safely transferred the three people to the cutter with no injuries.

The cutter took the vessel in tow and while towing the vessel a reportedly large swell hit the sailing vessel, which parted the towline.

Coast Guard crews said they are currently searching for the vessel.

Stay with WPTV.com and NewsChannel 5 for more details as they become available, and refresh this page for updates.

#HappeningNow @USCG & @PBCountySheriff continues search for 3 people aboard a boat taking on water near Lake Worth Beach today. Read more here https://t.co/c6GTNVPzbl pic.twitter.com/ZQe6btb4vv — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) March 13, 2018