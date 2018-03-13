PB Zoo mourns loss of Malayan tiger Berapi

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

The Palm Beach Zoo announced Tuesday the loss of its matriarch Malayan tiger, 14-year-old Berapi Api.

The zoo's oldest female passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones, said a release issued by the zoo.

“While kidney failure is common in geriatric cats, unfortunately, there is no cure,” explained Dr. Genevieve Dumonceaux, the Zoo’s director of animal health.

Berapi was born on December 23, 2003. She gave birth to three male Malayan tiger cubs in 2011, Jaya, Bunga and Penari. Zoo officials say these births were very significant, since there are less than 300 Malayan tigers left in the wild.

“Berapi’s life story is a huge part of the Malayan tiger genetic population,” said Dr. Dumonceaux.

The zoo has now two Malayan tigers, Berapi's daughter, Api, and its male Malayan tiger Kadar.

“Api and Kadar are now in rotation in the Henry & Charlotte Kimelman Tiger River habitat,” said Dr. Dumonceaux. “It is important that they share a common space so that Kadar can sense changes in Api’s cycle.”

The zoo hopes that Api and Kadar will mark the beginning of a new generation of tigers for their species.