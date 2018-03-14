Mother speaks about son killed in PBG stabbing

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

Jovanni Sierra celebrated his birthday a day early. First, they played paintball and then they had pizza. He was about to turn 13.

His mom, Karen Abreu shot video of him with his friends, singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to him, eating pizza.

“I could just see it, that night he was so happy. I never thought in my wildest dream that I would get the news I got yesterday,” Karen told us in an interview.

He went over to stay at his friend, Dane Bancroft’s house. They’ve known each other for years.

“I had told him, are you sure baby? I want you to come home. I want to sing happy birthday, give you a hug and a kiss for your birthday tomorrow,” she said. “He’s like mom, ‘it’s okay. I’m going to have fun, please, I love you,’ and that’s the last words he said to me.”

Palm Beach Gardens police say Dane’s older brother had his friend, Cory Johnson, over that night too.

Johnson told police he waited until everyone was asleep around 4 a.m. to kill Jovanni, Dane, and Dane’s mother, Elaine. Johnson inspired by his Muslim faith, and violet jihadist videos, which encourage killing non-believers, he told police.

Dane and Elaine were hurt. Jovanni was killed in a brutal knife attack.

Karen says any rumors her son made fun of Johnson are wrong.

“I don’t feel like my son is one to make fun of anybody. He’s always been accepting of everyone. It disgusts me because that’s not my son,” she said.

Johnson was there Sunday night, celebrating Jovanni’s birthday. Jovanni invited him.

“We had the table reserved for 12 and Jovanni asked, ‘Mom, can Dane’s brother and friend (Johnson) join us?’ and I was like, ‘okay.’ We only had 12, but that was Jovanni. He always wanted everyone to feel welcome,” she said.

