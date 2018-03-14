Port St. Lucie man arrested in hit-and-run crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Port St. Lucie man arrested in hit-and-run crash

A Port St. Lucie man is accused of hitting and injuring a 40-year-old man and then fleeing the scene Tuesday evening.

Port St. Lucie police said Salvatore Finocchiaro, 66, hit a man walking along the 1800 block of SE Crowberry Dr. at 7:35 p.m.

Finocchiaro was riding a motorcycle when he struck the man, according to a police report.

Finocchiaro stopped to call police but left the scene when a bystander came by, the report states. Police said he did not wait until officials arrived before he left on his motorcycle.

When police arrived, they say a man was lying in the swale on the side of the road. The victim suffered a broken leg and a head injury that is not life threatening.

Officers tracked down Finocchiaro and arrested him. He is facing charges for failing to remain at the scene of a crash involving injuries.

