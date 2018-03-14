Court hearing in Austin & Perry case

Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.
Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.
The parents of the two Tequesta teens lost at sea were back in court Wednesday.
Austin Stephanos and Perry Cohen were last seen leaving for a fishing trip from the Jupiter Inlet on July 24, 2015, and have not been seen or heard from since. The boys' missing boat and iPhone has since been recovered.
The family of Perry Cohen is suing the family of Austin Stephanos in civil court for negligence.
In his motion to dismiss, Stephanos claims he was improperly sued. It says Blu did nothing wrong saying he was “not in charge of the boys and had never seen the boat.”
It also says he was not wrong for trying to look for his son, claiming the Cohens want to blame Blu Stephanos for trying to help.
The Cohens' lawsuit alleges that Blu did not properly notify the authorities after he learned that the boys were missing. The Cohens are suing Blu under the provision called negligent undertaking of a search and rescue of his own without communicating with local law enforcement or the U.S. Coast Guard.
The judge has not yet issued a ruling on the motion to dismiss.
It is possible that the judge could rule in favor of Blu Stephanos, but allow the Cohens to amend and refile it against him.
The parents of Austin and Perry were back in court Wed. A judge will decide whether to dismiss Austin’s dad from the civil suit Perry’s family has filed @WPTVpic.twitter.com/wCIeNKzzMy