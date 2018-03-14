Incoming PBC superintendent shares vision

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

WPTV reporter Stephanie Susskind sat down Wednesday morning with incoming Palm Beach County superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy.

On March 7, Fennoy was named the new superintendent by the school board.

He's expected to be sworn in Wednesday night.

Fennoy said he is against arming teachers with guns and said they need to focus on teaching.

He said he wants to take a more procedural approach to school safety like checking identifications to make sure faculty are following protocols already in place.

"As a parent who has students in Palm Beach County schools, I much rather have experts, people who are paid to do that work, be there with those firearms. I want my teachers to focus on teaching," said Fennoy.

He said his No. 1 priority is being visible within the community, talking to students and teachers, and building relationships to foster success.

Fennoy said his style of management is "very direct" but joked that his new daughter has made him a bit softer.