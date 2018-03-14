Video released of shootout at Sebastian bar - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Video released of shootout at Sebastian bar

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:55 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:55:45 GMT
    (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>

  • St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    Friday, March 16 2018 8:37 AM EDT2018-03-16 12:37:15 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:29 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:29:38 GMT

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

  • 2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    Friday, March 16 2018 3:07 PM EDT2018-03-16 19:07:04 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 7:28 PM EDT2018-03-16 23:28:00 GMT

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>
    •   

Inside Earl’s Hideaway in Sebastian, several people posted on social media the exchange of gunfire between a wanted man and city police officers.

Moments earlier, the officers tried to arrest Ward Kenyon, a convicted felon with active warrants.

Bar surveillance video shows Officer Preet Singh and Kenyon go down to the ground as Kenyon pulled a weapon from his waistband.  Officer Braeden Navue and Corporal Melissa Garrison fire a total of 14 shots.

Sebastian Police Chief Michelle Morris said there was no other reasonable action her officers could have taken last October 9.

“Our officers were doing the job they are supposed to do and in the process placed themselves in harms way to keep the patrons and the public safe," said Chief Morris Wednesday.

Officer Singh is shot in the foot, but it’s not clear who fired that round. Kenyon was hit several times before sliding a gun out from under the pool table and surrendering.

“Ward Kenyon’s actions solely created this situation and forced officers to react to protect themselves and the public," said Chief Morris.

Chief Morris countered criticism on social media over why they engaged with Kenyon in a busy bar by saying they would have been criticized had Kenyon injured or killed someone while waiting for him to leave the bar.

“We tried to apprehend him recently where he fled in a vehicle, crashed and fled scene on foot," said the chief.

One spent .45 caliber casing at the scene indicated Kenyon had fired his weapon.

He pled not guilty at his arraignment last month to seven felony charges including attempted second degree murder of a law enforcement officer.

Officer Singh is back in light duty and should be back to full duty in a few months.  

Of the two firearms found in Ward Kenyon's possession, one had been reported stolen out of Brevard County.

 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.