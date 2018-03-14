Video released of shootout at Sebastian bar

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

Inside Earl’s Hideaway in Sebastian, several people posted on social media the exchange of gunfire between a wanted man and city police officers.

Moments earlier, the officers tried to arrest Ward Kenyon, a convicted felon with active warrants.

Bar surveillance video shows Officer Preet Singh and Kenyon go down to the ground as Kenyon pulled a weapon from his waistband. Officer Braeden Navue and Corporal Melissa Garrison fire a total of 14 shots.

Sebastian Police Chief Michelle Morris said there was no other reasonable action her officers could have taken last October 9.

“Our officers were doing the job they are supposed to do and in the process placed themselves in harms way to keep the patrons and the public safe," said Chief Morris Wednesday.

Officer Singh is shot in the foot, but it’s not clear who fired that round. Kenyon was hit several times before sliding a gun out from under the pool table and surrendering.

“Ward Kenyon’s actions solely created this situation and forced officers to react to protect themselves and the public," said Chief Morris.

Chief Morris countered criticism on social media over why they engaged with Kenyon in a busy bar by saying they would have been criticized had Kenyon injured or killed someone while waiting for him to leave the bar.

“We tried to apprehend him recently where he fled in a vehicle, crashed and fled scene on foot," said the chief.

One spent .45 caliber casing at the scene indicated Kenyon had fired his weapon.

He pled not guilty at his arraignment last month to seven felony charges including attempted second degree murder of a law enforcement officer.

Officer Singh is back in light duty and should be back to full duty in a few months.

Of the two firearms found in Ward Kenyon's possession, one had been reported stolen out of Brevard County.