Local students pay tribute to Parkland victims

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

Palm Beach Central High School chorus in Wellington used their voices to remember the 17 lives lost in the Parkland school shooting. Seventeen chairs, one for each victim, stood in front of the stage.

Each with a picture. One by one, students and adults said the name of a precious life lost.

"Carmen Schentru, 16, loved to play the piano."

Hearing the names called out hit close to home for guest speaker Devon Wiesenfeld. He's a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. His best friend Joaquin Oliver died in the massacre.



The assembly ended with music and the release of white doves. While there's an emptiness for family and friends, the memories remain.

Devon said about his friend, "He always made me feel included he always made me feel happy to be alive." And he's grateful for support from new friends. "I don't think there's a more important place that I could be. I really appreciate everything Palm Beach Central has done for us. I appreciate all of the schools in Broward, all the schools in Florida and all across the country."

Today the student council provided students inspirational bookmarks, a pledge to meet 17 new people on campus and receive kindness quotes.