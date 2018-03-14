Local students pay tribute to Parkland victims - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Local students pay tribute to Parkland victims

Palm Beach Central High School chorus in Wellington used their voices to remember the 17 lives lost in the Parkland school shooting. Seventeen chairs, one for each victim, stood in front of the stage.
Each with a picture. One by one, students and adults said the name of a precious life lost.

"Carmen Schentru, 16, loved to play the piano."

Hearing the names called out hit close to home for guest speaker Devon Wiesenfeld. He's a senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. His best friend Joaquin Oliver died in the massacre.
  
The assembly ended with music and the release of white doves. While there's an emptiness for family and friends, the memories remain.

Devon said about his friend, "He always made me feel included he always made me feel happy to be alive." And he's grateful for support from new friends. "I don't think there's a more important place that I could be. I really appreciate everything Palm Beach Central has done for us. I appreciate all of the schools in Broward, all the schools in Florida and all across the country." 

Today the student council provided students inspirational bookmarks, a pledge to meet 17 new people on campus and receive kindness quotes.

