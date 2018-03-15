Contract approved for new school superintendent

The Palm Beach County School Board on Wednesday night approved a six-plus year contract for Donald Fennoy, finalizing his hiring as the next superintendent of the school system.

On March 7, Fennoy was named the new superintendent by the school board.

Fennoy, the district's former chief operating officer, will be officially sworn in as superintendent on Thursday morning.

A public ceremony will be held April 4 before the board meeting. Fennoy's base salary will be $290,000.