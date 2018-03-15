Teacher arrested after child allegedly force-fed

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

Deputies arrested a former preschool teacher at a Royal Palm Beach preschool Wednesday following accusations the teacher used excessive force to feed a child, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office report.

Piedad Meza Cruz, 46, is facing is facing child abuse charges after a mother reported fingerprint-shaped bruises on her 2-year-old’s face in July 2017.

A surveillance camera in the classroom at The King's Academy captured Meza Cruz “pushing the child’s head back...to force food into the child’s mouth at least twice,” the report states.

WPTV first reported on the investigation in October. At the time, the school's president denied the allegations and said the teacher was helping the student because she was choking by sticking her fingers inside the child's mouth to pull food out.

The school said it terminated Meza Cruz because the interaction was not in line with school safety and security standards.

DCF began the investigation after allegation arose that on July 27 “the teacher grabbed the child by the cheeks and squeezed when she was trying to get the child to eat,” court records show.

Another teacher in the room told deputies that the child was choking and Meza Cruz tried to help get the food out. She said she heard Meza Cruz yelling “Open! Open!”

The second teacher said she saw Meza Cruz with her hand around the girl’s face, squeezing it. A third teacher came into the room and asked if everything was all right because the girl was crying so loudly.

The director of the school said she viewed the footage which showed a different story.

Meza Cruz does not have a history of violent interactions, the report states. She was released from the Palm Beach County Jail on March 14 on $3,000 bond.