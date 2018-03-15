Red Apple Supplies Store to Surpass Milestone of $200,000 in School Supplies

Red Apple Supplies Store to Surpass Milestone of $200,000 in Sch - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

West Palm Beach Fla.-Two years ago Meredith Trim and the Board of the Education Foundation of Palm Beach County founded the Red Apple Supplies Store.

The store was formed after many teachers were digging into their own pockets for students who were not able to afford supplies. Now, teachers from 32 schools serving low income children are able to come and receive all the school supplies their students need, free of charge. 

This Saturday (March 17th) will mark an important milestone for Red Apple Supplies Store. The retail value of the school supplies distributed in this academic year alone will surpass $200,000. Nine local teachers are registered to shop at the store-taking them to their $200,000 milestone. 

To celebrate the occasion, Palm Beach County’s newly elected Superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy will make his first visit to the Red Apple Supplies Store.

More about The Red Apple Supplies Store here.

More about the Education Foundation of Palm Beach County here. 

