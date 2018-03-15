Previous violations for companies behind bridge - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

The two companies behind the bridge that collapsed at Florida International University on Thursday have a record of previous violations. 

FIGG Engineering was fined $28,000 by the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry after the Jordan Bridge in Virginia partially collapsed. 

Workers were installing a portion of the bridge when it dropped 40-feet onto railroad tracks, according to the Virginia Pilot. 

Four workers suffered minor injuries but experts say someone could have easily been killed.

FIGG was in part fined for not doing regular inspections on the bridge. 

Munilla Constructions, the other company behind the bridge at FIU, is facing a lawsuit for severely injuring a TSA worker at the Fort Lauderdale airport. 

The lawsuit filed in Miami-Dade civil court says Munilla, which has a big contract to expand the airport, built a makeshift bridge, used by workers. 

A TSA worker was walking on that bridge when it allegedly broke under his weight. 

The worker suffered multiple broken bones. 

The lawsuit says Munilla failed to do maintenance on that bridge. 

The company has yet to respond to that lawsuit. 

Contact 5 found records that FIGG and Munilla have had several violations with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. 

OSHA cited Munilla three times in the past five years and Munilla was fined $60,000. 

FIGG had four violations in 2012 and was fined $28,000.

