Previous violations for companies behind bridge

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

Florida bounces Bonnies after their 1st NCAA win in 48 years

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

The two companies behind the bridge that collapsed at Florida International University on Thursday have a record of previous violations.

FIGG Engineering was fined $28,000 by the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry after the Jordan Bridge in Virginia partially collapsed.

Workers were installing a portion of the bridge when it dropped 40-feet onto railroad tracks, according to the Virginia Pilot.

Four workers suffered minor injuries but experts say someone could have easily been killed.

FIGG was in part fined for not doing regular inspections on the bridge.

Munilla Constructions, the other company behind the bridge at FIU, is facing a lawsuit for severely injuring a TSA worker at the Fort Lauderdale airport.

The lawsuit filed in Miami-Dade civil court says Munilla, which has a big contract to expand the airport, built a makeshift bridge, used by workers.

A TSA worker was walking on that bridge when it allegedly broke under his weight.

The worker suffered multiple broken bones.

The lawsuit says Munilla failed to do maintenance on that bridge.

The company has yet to respond to that lawsuit.

Contact 5 found records that FIGG and Munilla have had several violations with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

OSHA cited Munilla three times in the past five years and Munilla was fined $60,000.

FIGG had four violations in 2012 and was fined $28,000.