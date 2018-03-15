Storms impacting Lake Worth Lagoon seagrass

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

Florida bounces Bonnies after their 1st NCAA win in 48 years

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

The Lake Worth Lagoon is vital to Palm Beach County.

Over the last few years, conditions have depleted an integral part of lagoon, seagrass.

"Can't really pinpoint the reason for the decline, but we think it's major storm events sending pulses of fresh water into the Lake Worth Lagoon," said Benji Studt with Palm Beach County Environmental Resource Management.

He says those storms are killing hundreds of acres.

Snook Island in Lake Worth is a perfect example.

"Right now in 2018 we had less than one acre," said Studt.

Rising sea levels could play a factor in the future.

This the reason restoration efforts over the last 20 years are so critical.

"100 million dollars in restoring habitat," said Studt.

More than 100 acres of habitat have been restored over the years. More projects are planned for the future.