Police: Dwyer High student brought gun to campus

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - A student at a high school in Palm Beach Gardens is facing criminal charges for bringing a loaded gun and illegal drugs onto school grounds, according to a school police report.

Palm Beach County School Police say Amber Hunter, 18, had a loaded handgun, marijuana, and prescription medication not prescribed to her inside her car at a high school.

A Palm Beach County School Police officer reported smelling marijuana coming from a car in the William T. Dwyer High School parking lot on March 15 around 10:45 a.m.

The officer said a marijuana cigarette could be seen in the center console of the car.

The officer pulled Hunter out of class and asked her if there's anything in her car she shouldn’t have, the report states. She said, “Oh, that’s not mine,” according to the report.

Hunter unlocked her car for the officer and was placed in handcuffs after he picked up the marijuana cigarette.

The officer searched the car and found a loaded handgun under the passenger seat, the report states. Records show the handgun was reported stolen.

Hunter told the officers her boyfriend bought the gun a few days ago but she was not aware that it was in the car, along with prescription drugs the officer also found.

Hunter was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail and is facing charges for possessing drugs, paraphernalia and a firearm on a school campus.

Statement from William T. Dwyer Dwyer High School principal:

Good morning parents, teachers, staff and administrators, this is Mr. D. It is March 15th at 11:50 a.m. I am calling to make you aware of an incident that took place on our campus this morning. Our school police officer noticed the smell of marijuana coming from a student’s vehicle in the parking lot. The officer conducted a search of the vehicle, at which time a handgun was located and confiscated. The student owner of this vehicle is now in law enforcement custody. Parents, we take the safety of our campus very seriously. Students who make the decision to bring illegal or banned items onto campus will face disciplinary action as well as legal consequences. Please speak with your child tonight about the importance of helping to keep our campus safe, making good decisions and always notifying a staff member if they see or hear of anything suspicious in nature. At no time were any staff or students in jeopardy due to the situation this morning. Please do not hesitate to contact me with any questions. Thank you for your continued support of Dwyer High School. This is Mr. D.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.