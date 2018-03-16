Police: Woman stole $400K in items from storage - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police: Woman stole $400K in items from storage

    •   

A string of storage unit thefts that included the 1969 Preakness Cup ended in a photo finish for one Boca Raton woman.

That photo was of Alicia Elaine Murphy being handcuffed by Delray Beach Police after they served a search warrant on her home Wednesday.


Alicia Murphy is handcuffed in Delray Beach on Wednesday after police served a search warrant on her home.

Police say Murphy rented a storage unit at Cubesmart on Military Trail in Delray Beach and then routinely stole property and pawned it, dating back to July. The thefts hit about a dozen storage units.

The hundreds of items, valued beteween $350,000 and $400,000, included electronics, household items, instruments, taxidermy and memorabilia that includes the Preakness Cup trophy, gilded horseshoes and other items from the 1969 Preakness Stakes.

Murphy sent the Preakness Cup and other mementos to a New York auction house, which had already given her a $15,000 advance on the cup.

The investigation into the extent of Murphy's thefts is ongoing and Delray Beach Police ask that anyone with information call Detective Christopher Trapasso at (561) 243-7868.

Click the image below to see a gallery of items that were recovered on Wednesday.

