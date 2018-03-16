Suspected armed man in custody

Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
Friday, March 16 2018 10:55 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:55:45 GMT
(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
Friday, March 16 2018 12:55 AM EDT2018-03-16 04:55:44 GMT
Friday, March 16 2018 3:27 PM EDT2018-03-16 19:27:44 GMT
(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.
Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.
Okeechobee Blvd has reopened in suburban West Palm Beach after deputies closed a section of the road because of an armed man.
The man was suspected of brandishing a gun at a patron at a Family Dollar store.
Responding deputies tried to use pepper spray and a stun device on the man but that failed. Deputies were able to contain the suspect in the 5500 block of Okeechobee Boulevard where he took cover behind a car.
A sheriff's office negotiator eventually talked the man into surrendering.
"He put the gun into a backpack, put the backpack on the ground. Surrendered. He was taken into custody by the SWAT people there," Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said.
The bomb squad was inspecting the backpack to make sure it's safe to open.
The sheriff's office said the man they detained has a background of narcotics activity and resisting arrest.
Okeechobee Blvd. has reopened to traffic.
The sheriff said deputies did a fantastic job without anyone getting hurt.