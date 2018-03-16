Suspected armed man in custody - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Suspected armed man in custody

Okeechobee Blvd has reopened in suburban West Palm Beach after deputies closed a section of the road because of an armed man.

The man was suspected of brandishing a gun at a patron at a Family Dollar store.

Responding deputies tried to use pepper spray and a stun device on the man but that failed. Deputies were able to contain the suspect in the 5500 block of Okeechobee Boulevard where he took cover behind a car.

A sheriff's office negotiator eventually talked the man into surrendering.

"He put the gun into a backpack, put the backpack on the ground. Surrendered. He was taken into custody by the SWAT people there," Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said.

The bomb squad was inspecting the backpack to make sure it's safe to open.

The sheriff's office said the man they detained has a background of narcotics activity and resisting arrest.

Okeechobee Blvd. has reopened to traffic.

The sheriff said deputies did a fantastic job without anyone getting hurt.

