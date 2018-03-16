Golf entertainment complex coming to West Palm - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Golf entertainment complex coming to West Palm

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    State: Voicemail about cracks 2 days before bridge fell

    Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:55 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:55:45 GMT
    (Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
    As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>

  • St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

    Friday, March 16 2018 8:37 AM EDT2018-03-16 12:37:15 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 10:29 PM EDT2018-03-17 02:29:38 GMT

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

    With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

    More >>

  • 2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    2 victims identified in Florida bridge collapse

    Friday, March 16 2018 3:07 PM EDT2018-03-16 19:07:04 GMT
    Friday, March 16 2018 7:28 PM EDT2018-03-16 23:28:00 GMT

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>

    FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

    More >>
    •   

Planned for about 25 acres of the sprawling 190-acre West Palm Beach public course, the city will be the home to the first ever Topgolf built on an actual golf course.

It’s a technology-infused, socially-friendly, three-story driving range installed in the southwest corner, along I-95, near Forest Hill High School.

“We have an opportunity to grow the game with a Topgolf facility and the golf course side-by-side,” said John Sanford, a golf course architect for American Links.

American Links won the $86 million bid to redesign the historic municipal course.

“The big picture here is to introduce new players to the game of golf through Topgolf,” Sanford said.

In 2016, according to the National Golf Foundation, a new record was set for first-time golfer participation. It broke a record that was set 15 years ago when Tiger Woods was in his prime. It’s up 1 million from 2011.

“It’s an economic impact not only for Palm Beach County but the whole state of Florida,” said Palm Beach County Sports Commission Senior Director Tom Colucci.

There’s more than 160 courses in Palm Beach County alone, according to Discover the Palm Beaches. 

“What we’re looking at is, how to keep the young millennials involved,” Colucci said. “It’s created a new interest in the game of golf.”

In a survey of Topgolf players, the National Golf Foundation found more than half of non-golfers gained interest in playing traditional golf.

West Palm’s Topgolf will physically connect the two.

“I mean literally you can walk out of Topgolf you can walk right onto the real practice facility and walk onto the first tee and play golf. That hasn’t been done before,” Sanford said. 

The city will own the land but the developer will pay for the upgrades. A hotel is also part of the plan. It’s expected to add 600 jobs.

Right now the city and developer are in lease negotiations. No completion date has been set.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.