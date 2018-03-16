Golf entertainment complex coming to West Palm

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

Planned for about 25 acres of the sprawling 190-acre West Palm Beach public course, the city will be the home to the first ever Topgolf built on an actual golf course.

It’s a technology-infused, socially-friendly, three-story driving range installed in the southwest corner, along I-95, near Forest Hill High School.

“We have an opportunity to grow the game with a Topgolf facility and the golf course side-by-side,” said John Sanford, a golf course architect for American Links.

American Links won the $86 million bid to redesign the historic municipal course.

“The big picture here is to introduce new players to the game of golf through Topgolf,” Sanford said.

In 2016, according to the National Golf Foundation, a new record was set for first-time golfer participation. It broke a record that was set 15 years ago when Tiger Woods was in his prime. It’s up 1 million from 2011.

“It’s an economic impact not only for Palm Beach County but the whole state of Florida,” said Palm Beach County Sports Commission Senior Director Tom Colucci.

There’s more than 160 courses in Palm Beach County alone, according to Discover the Palm Beaches.

“What we’re looking at is, how to keep the young millennials involved,” Colucci said. “It’s created a new interest in the game of golf.”

In a survey of Topgolf players, the National Golf Foundation found more than half of non-golfers gained interest in playing traditional golf.

West Palm’s Topgolf will physically connect the two.

“I mean literally you can walk out of Topgolf you can walk right onto the real practice facility and walk onto the first tee and play golf. That hasn’t been done before,” Sanford said.

The city will own the land but the developer will pay for the upgrades. A hotel is also part of the plan. It’s expected to add 600 jobs.

Right now the city and developer are in lease negotiations. No completion date has been set.