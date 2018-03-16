Former worker sues company behind FIU bridge

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

Florida bounces Bonnies after their 1st NCAA win in 48 years

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

Steve Lomastro said he couldn’t believe when he heard Munilla was the construction company behind the FIU bridge.

“It shocked me big time,” Lomastro said.

Lomastro had worked as a supervisor for Munilla at the Fort Lauderdale airport in 2016.

“There was debris everywhere, there was no safety rails, no safety equipment whatsoever,” Lomastro said.

He was injured on the job, tearing his meniscus.

“my knee constantly hurts, 24/7. It’s a lot of pain,” Lomastro said.

He was unable to work for six months.

“I got injured and they found a loophole to deny me my benefits,” Lomastro said.

He decided to sue the company and he was not the only one.

At that same Munilla project at the Fort Lauderdale airport, a TSA worker said he was severely injured.

The lawsuit claims Munilla failed to do maintenance on a makeshift bridge, used by workers.

“It seems like they’re putting profits before the safety of the worker,” Lomastro said. “Somebody has to say something about these companies.”

