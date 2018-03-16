Former worker sues company behind FIU bridge - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Former worker sues company behind FIU bridge

Steve Lomastro said he couldn’t believe when he heard Munilla was the construction company behind the FIU bridge.

“It shocked me big time,” Lomastro said. 

Lomastro had worked as a supervisor for Munilla at the Fort Lauderdale airport in 2016.

“There was debris everywhere, there was no safety rails, no safety equipment whatsoever,” Lomastro said. 

He was injured on the job, tearing his meniscus. 

“my knee constantly hurts, 24/7. It’s a lot of pain,” Lomastro said. 

He was unable to work for six months. 

“I got injured and they found a loophole to deny me my benefits,” Lomastro said. 

He decided to sue the company and he was not the only one. 

At that same Munilla project at the Fort Lauderdale airport, a TSA worker said he was severely injured. 

The lawsuit claims Munilla failed to do maintenance on a makeshift bridge, used by workers.

“It seems like they’re putting profits before the safety of the worker,” Lomastro said. “Somebody has to say something about these companies.”
 

