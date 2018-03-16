Deputies searching for missing IRC woman - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Deputies searching for missing IRC woman

Deputies are searching for a missing Indian River County woman who suffers from dementia. 

Assunta Susy Tomassi was last seen at approximately 6 p.m. at the Quilted Giraffe located at 500 South US Hwy 1 in Vero Beach.

She was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, blue and white striped shirt, black pants ans gold high-heeled shoes. She is carrying a black purse and has a multi-colored polka dot scarf attached to her purse. 

Officials say Assunta has walked from her home in North St. Lucie County to the Quilted Giraffe in the past and may be walking home. 

The photo attached is from 2014, however, her husband stated that she still resembles the photo. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Public Safety Dispatch at 772-978-6240 in reference to case number 2018-47014.

 

