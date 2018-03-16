Uber raising rates across Florida

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

Florida bounces Bonnies after their 1st NCAA win in 48 years

Florida bounces Bonnies after their 1st NCAA win in 48 years

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

The popular ride-share company Uber has raised its rates, just before St. Patrick’s day weekend.

It has some riders questioning the timing, and is also leading some drivers wondering if it will impact the number of riders they get.

A spokesperson for Uber told WPTV that the rate increase will be about a dollar more, on average, per trip.

Uber also does not believe this will change how much drivers earn per trip.

The drivers will not be seeing any of the extra money. Instead, Uber said it will go toward making the Uber experience better for everyone.

Uber claimed it notified riders and drivers of the changes when they were made last week.

"What we collect by holding driver rates relatively constant allows us to support continued investments in the rider and driver experience (e.g. phone support, better matching, etc.),” the spokesperson stated.

“It sucks,” said Roy Velasquez. “Everybody’s got to make money, the timing’s just not right.”

However, Uber says the rate hike has nothing to do with St. Patrick’s Day.

Other riders do not mind paying a little more for a safe ride.

“I think people who use uber regularly wouldn’t even consider the increase an issue,” said another Uber user,

Driver Andrew Adelhardt just learned of the rate hike Friday.

He is waiting to see if the rate hike will drive Uber user’s to Uber’s competitor, Lyft.

However, he isn’t worried it will hurt his earnings St. Patrick’s Day weekend, when he knows his service will be needed.

“Im like a doctor. Im on call and I save lives.”

Regardless of the price of the ride, he hopes anyone who drinks over the weekend will pay for a safe ride home.

