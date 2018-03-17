St Patrick's Day Parade to kick off in NYC

Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.

The Marshall County Circuit Court released the Attorney General's response to a motion made to get the Marshall County high school shooting suspect's case moved back to juvenile court.

FIU student Alexa Duran and bridge worker Navaro Brown have so far been identified as among the six dead in the pedestrian bridge collapse.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

NEW YORK (AP) — Manhattan's Fifth Avenue will become a river of green and thunder with the sounds of more than 100 marching bands Saturday in the 257th edition of New York City's St. Patrick's Day parade.

The parade starts at 11 a.m. and typically lasts for nearly six hours, taking an estimated 150,000 marchers on a 1.4 mile (2.2 kilometer) route past Central Park, St. Patrick's Cathedral and Trump Tower.

A big event in the city since the mid-1800s, the parade has been a celebration of Irish culture and of Irish immigrants, who once faced nativist calls for their exclusion from the workforce — and from the country — when they began arriving in the city in huge numbers during the Irish Famine.

For the 167th time, the lead group marching in the parade will be 800 members of the 1st Battalion, 69th Infantry Regiment, of the New York Army National Guard. The regiment, once predominantly made up of Irish immigrants, first led the parade in 1851 as a deterrent to anti-immigrant violence.

Weather for the parade is expected to be cold, in the 40s, but sunny.

This year's grand marshal is Loretta Brennan Glucksman, chairman of The American Ireland Fund, a group that has raised millions of dollars for philanthropic projects in Ireland, including funding for integrated schools for Catholic and Protestant children in Northern Ireland.

She'll be riding along the parade route in a Central Park horse carriage, driven by a family friend.

Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio, who took office vowing to ban horse carriages from the park on humanitarian grounds, is also marching near the front of the parade with the city's police commissioner, James O'Neill.

The parade's organizers were once involved in annual fights over whether to exclude openly gay groups from the march.

Those battles, though, are now in the past. This year at least two groups in the parade have banners identifying marchers as gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender.