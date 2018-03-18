1 Killed when truck strikes group of motorcycles

Thursday, March 15 2018 10:53 PM EDT2018-03-16 02:53:18 GMT
(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...
As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.More >>
(AP Photo/Brandon Wade). Florida guard Egor Koulechov (4) and St. Bonaventure guard Idris Taqqee (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a first-round game at the NCAA college basketball tournament in Dallas, Thursday, March 15, 2018.
Egor Koulechov scored 20 points and Florida eased past St. Bonaventure 77-62, ending the Bonnies' postseason run two days after their first NCAA Tournament victory in 48 years.
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. -- A man was killed Saturday when a pickup truck struck a group of motorcycles parked on the shoulder of the Florida Turnpike in Broward County.
Florida Highway Patrol says 23-year old Sean Marlin of Sunrise, Florida was driving a 2015 Chevy Silverado southbound on the Florida Turnpike in Broward County at 9:35 p.m.
4 motorcycles were stopped on the outside shoulder at mile marker 57. FHP says it is unknown whether the motorcyclists were seated on their vehicles or standing on the shoulder.
The Silverado veered off the roadway and struck the four motorcycles.
One motorcyclist was not injured, another suffered minor injuries, 52-year old Angela Richardson suffered serious injuries, and 53-year old John Hawkins of Atlanta, Georgia was fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.