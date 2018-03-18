Many homeowners will be paid for lost trees - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Many homeowners will be paid for lost trees

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • Some wanted shooting suspect forcibly committed in 2016

    Some wanted shooting suspect forcibly committed in 2016

    Sunday, March 18 2018 11:45 PM EDT2018-03-19 03:45:03 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 3:21 PM EDT2018-03-19 19:21:46 GMT
    (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In a Wednesday, March 14, 2018 file photo, Nikolas Cruz is lead out of the courtroom after an arraignment hearing at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Cruz is...(Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In a Wednesday, March 14, 2018 file photo, Nikolas Cruz is lead out of the courtroom after an arraignment hearing at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Cruz is...

    A commitment under the law would have made it more difficult if not impossible for Nikolas Cruz to obtain a gun legally.

    More >>

    A commitment under the law would have made it more difficult if not impossible for Nikolas Cruz to obtain a gun legally.

    More >>

  • Trump opioid plan includes death penalty for traffickers

    Trump opioid plan includes death penalty for traffickers

    Monday, March 19 2018 3:24 AM EDT2018-03-19 07:24:52 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 3:19 PM EDT2018-03-19 19:19:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

    Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

    More >>

    Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

    More >>

  • Claire's jewelry chain files for bankruptcy

    Claire's jewelry chain files for bankruptcy

    Monday, March 19 2018 10:36 AM EDT2018-03-19 14:36:50 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 10:43 AM EDT2018-03-19 14:43:17 GMT
    Claire's is the latest U.S. retailer to seek financial help from a bankruptcy court. (Source: CNN)Claire's is the latest U.S. retailer to seek financial help from a bankruptcy court. (Source: CNN)

    Claire's is the latest U.S. retailer to seek financial help from a bankruptcy court. (Source: CNN)

    More >>

    Claire's is the latest U.S. retailer to seek financial help from a bankruptcy court. 

    More >>
    •   

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Thousands of Florida homeowners who had healthy citrus trees cut down by the state are finally going to get paid for their losses.

Gov. Rick Scott on Friday approved a new state budget that includes more than $52 million to pay homeowners in Broward and Palm Beach counties whose trees were removed more than a decade ago in a failed attempt to eradicate citrus canker. The homeowners were part of class action lawsuits against the state.

Scott's decision was surprising since last year he vetoed more than $37 million in payments that legislators had approved for homeowners in Broward and Lee counties.

In a last-ditch attempt to battle contamination, the state in 2000 ordered the destruction of even healthy citrus trees within 1,900 feet of an infected tree with or without the owner's permission.

Associated Press 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.