Pregnant Boynton Beach woman shot during possible home invasion robbery

    •   

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - Boynton Beach police said they are investigating a possible home invasion robbery that resulted in a pregnant woman being shot Sunday night inside her townhome.

Police were called to a townhome inside the Preserve at Boynton Beach at around 9:21 p.m.

Investigators said a woman was shot after returning home and found two men inside her townhome. She was taken to a hospital and was last listed in stable condition.

Investigators have not yet been able to interview the victim.

The intruders were last seen running eastbound from the neighborhood.

Delray Beach Police K9 and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office helicopter were helping local police in an effort to locate the home invaders.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 561-732-8116 or Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.

