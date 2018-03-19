Motorcyclists dies in Okeechobee County - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Motorcyclists dies in Okeechobee County

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • Some wanted shooting suspect forcibly committed in 2016

    Some wanted shooting suspect forcibly committed in 2016

    Sunday, March 18 2018 11:45 PM EDT2018-03-19 03:45:03 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 3:21 PM EDT2018-03-19 19:21:46 GMT
    (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In a Wednesday, March 14, 2018 file photo, Nikolas Cruz is lead out of the courtroom after an arraignment hearing at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Cruz is...(Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In a Wednesday, March 14, 2018 file photo, Nikolas Cruz is lead out of the courtroom after an arraignment hearing at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Cruz is...

    A commitment under the law would have made it more difficult if not impossible for Nikolas Cruz to obtain a gun legally.

    More >>

    A commitment under the law would have made it more difficult if not impossible for Nikolas Cruz to obtain a gun legally.

    More >>

  • Trump opioid plan includes death penalty for traffickers

    Trump opioid plan includes death penalty for traffickers

    Monday, March 19 2018 3:24 AM EDT2018-03-19 07:24:52 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 3:19 PM EDT2018-03-19 19:19:48 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

    Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

    More >>

    Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

    More >>

  • Claire's jewelry chain files for bankruptcy

    Claire's jewelry chain files for bankruptcy

    Monday, March 19 2018 10:36 AM EDT2018-03-19 14:36:50 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 10:43 AM EDT2018-03-19 14:43:17 GMT
    Claire's is the latest U.S. retailer to seek financial help from a bankruptcy court. (Source: CNN)Claire's is the latest U.S. retailer to seek financial help from a bankruptcy court. (Source: CNN)

    Claire's is the latest U.S. retailer to seek financial help from a bankruptcy court. (Source: CNN)

    More >>

    Claire's is the latest U.S. retailer to seek financial help from a bankruptcy court. 

    More >>
    •   

A motorcyclist died Saturday afternoon after crashing into a truck in Okeechobee County.

Florida Highway Patrol says 70-year old Ricky Pruitt of Okeechobee was driving a 2000 Honda CN250 motorcycle southbound on U.S. Highway 441 at 1:34 p.m.

Pruitt failed to observe slowing traffic ahead and collided with the rear of a Ford F150 truck.

Pruitt died as a result of his injuries. FHP says he was not wearing a helmet.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.