Woman accused of gouging mother's eyes out

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

With St. Patrick's Day once more upon us, here's a look at how the celebration began and how it developed over the many centuries.

St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

St. Patrick's Day: From beginning to now

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

Claire's is the latest U.S. retailer to seek financial help from a bankruptcy court.

Claire's is the latest U.S. retailer to seek financial help from a bankruptcy court. (Source: CNN)

Claire's is the latest U.S. retailer to seek financial help from a bankruptcy court. (Source: CNN)

Claire's is the latest U.S. retailer to seek financial help from a bankruptcy court. (Source: CNN)

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

A commitment under the law would have made it more difficult if not impossible for Nikolas Cruz to obtain a gun legally.

A commitment under the law would have made it more difficult if not impossible for Nikolas Cruz to obtain a gun legally.

(Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In a Wednesday, March 14, 2018 file photo, Nikolas Cruz is lead out of the courtroom after an arraignment hearing at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Cruz is...

(Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In a Wednesday, March 14, 2018 file photo, Nikolas Cruz is lead out of the courtroom after an arraignment hearing at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Cruz is...

A Royal Palm Beach woman is accused of gouging out her mother’s eyes and murdering her in a drug-fueled attack, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office report.

Deputies say Camille Balla, 32, confessed to killing her mother in their home on March 16.

When deputies arrived at the home on the 100 block of Country Club Way around 1:40 a.m, they reported Balla sitting on the sidewalk outside, appearing frantic and covered in blood.

“I killed my mother and I need help,” Balla told the deputies in the report.

Deputies found Francisca Monteiro-Balla dead in the garage. Her eyes were removed from her head and were placed on a nearby box, the report states. Montiero-Balla had cuts throughout her body.

Investigators reported finding handwritten notes with religious-themed messages about clearing the soul in the garage.

Balla told Palm Beach County Fire Rescue she smoked marijuana she thought might be laced with flakka or PCP.

Balla reportedly mumbled, screamed, ran around and then fell to the ground. She yelled, “I’m a murderer, I’m a murderer!” to fire rescue officials.

A co-worker of Balla initially went to the home early Friday after Balla called them saying she might’ve murdered her mother, investigators reported.

Balla was standing outside the home covered in blood when the coworker arrived. That’s when they called 911.

Balla told deputies her mother was in the garage and then handed over keys covered in blood.

Investigators said they found a blood trail in the living room, kitchen and into the garage. The garage was littered with broken glass and pools of blood as if Balla kneeled over her mother, a detective wrote in the report.

Investigators sent a white piece of paper with suspected marijuana found in the home to a laboratory for testing.

Balla was taken to Palms West Hospital and treated for cuts on her hands and knees. She was then taken to St. Mary's Medical Center after screaming again.

Later, Balla was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail and appeared before a judge Monday morning. She started screaming as she entered the courtroom and was removed.

The judge ordered Balla to have a mental evaluation. She is being held without bond on first-degree murder charges.

Court records show Balla was arrested in 2015 for driving under the influence. She pleaded guilty and was placed on probation for 12 months.

In 2014, Balla was arrested for possession of marijuana but the charges were not prosecuted.