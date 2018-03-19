No charges in fatal shooting of Delray man

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

Claire's is the latest U.S. retailer to seek financial help from a bankruptcy court.

Claire's is the latest U.S. retailer to seek financial help from a bankruptcy court. (Source: CNN)

Claire's is the latest U.S. retailer to seek financial help from a bankruptcy court. (Source: CNN)

Claire's is the latest U.S. retailer to seek financial help from a bankruptcy court. (Source: CNN)

A commitment under the law would have made it more difficult if not impossible for Nikolas Cruz to obtain a gun legally.

A commitment under the law would have made it more difficult if not impossible for Nikolas Cruz to obtain a gun legally.

(Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In a Wednesday, March 14, 2018 file photo, Nikolas Cruz is lead out of the courtroom after an arraignment hearing at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Cruz is...

(Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In a Wednesday, March 14, 2018 file photo, Nikolas Cruz is lead out of the courtroom after an arraignment hearing at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Cruz is...

Local media reports that the school resource officer ended the situation, and that the shooter is one of the three injured.

Local media reports that the school resource officer ended the situation, and that the shooter is one of the three injured.

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

A Florida High Patrol trooper was in fear for his life and therefore will not be charged criminally after he shot and killed a man walking on Interstate 95 in Delray Beach last year, the Palm Beach County State Attorney said in a report.

David Ufferman lunged at FHP trooper Mark McDonough, did not respond to a Taser, and was suffering from an opioid addiction when McDonough fatally shot him on the highway near Atlantic Ave, according to a Florida Department of Law Enforcement report.

McDonough was dispatched on March 26, 2017 around 1 a.m. to a man walking on I-95 north of Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach.

McDonough confronted Ufferman, who was urinating over the retaining wall in the shoulder, the report states. Ufferman did not respond to the trooper’s questions. Instead, Ufferman “took an aggressive stance, had a crazy look in his eyes, and started advancing on the trooper.”

McDonough used his Taser on Ufferman but Ufferman was unaffected. McDonough was in fear for his life and pulled out his gun from its holster and told Ufferman to stop and get on the ground, the report stated.

“He’s not stopping,” McDonough said in the report.

Ufferman reached for him and McDonough fired three to four shots, investigators wrote in the report.

McDonough reportedly saw Ufferman was hit but Ufferman did not flinch.

Ufferman grabbed for McDonough, scratching him in the face.

McDonough fired two more rounds. One hit Ufferman in the forehead and he fell to the ground.

Records show 93 seconds after he arrived, McDonough requested backup on the scene. One minute later, he requested urgent backup. Three minutes after initial contact, McDonough said over the radio that shots were fired.

A witness called 911 saying they saw a man lunging at a trooper on 95.

DNA taken from Ufferman’s fingernails matched McDonough. Blood spatter confirmed the two were at a close distance. An antidepressant was found in Ufferman’s blood toxicology report.

Friends and family told investigators Ufferman was suffering from mental issues and an opioid addiction.

The investigation into the officer-involved shooting is now closed with the state attorney’s office.