Lost cat reunites with owner after 14 years

Lost cat reunites with owner after 14 years

The Humane Society of the Treasure Coast takes in plenty of stray cats.

"Let me tell you, this is why I love working here," said volunteer program coordinator Sarah Fisher.

But one orange tabby cat in particular showed up two weeks ago.

"He was just found on the street, he was brought in," she said. "He had fleas, he was skinny."

He had a microchip and turns out he'd been missing for a long, long time.

"It's amazing," said Fisher. "It's unheard of."

That's when Perry Martin -- a retired Fort Pierce K9 officer -- got the call two weeks ago.

"They said, 'Perry what would you do if we told you that T2 was alive?' And I said, 'I'd probably tell you you're crazy because he died a long long time ago!'"

Martin lost Thomas Jr., also known as T2, during Hurricane Jeanne in 2004.

"I filed a report with the humane society, in case animal control picked him up," he said.

But he never thought it would take 14 years for that to happen.

"My vet even listed him as deceased," said Martin. "I'm convinced he had to have had somebody bring him into their house."

For Martin, it was like seeing a ghost.

“As soon as I looked at that face, I knew exactly who he was. A little bit older, kind of like me!" he joked.

The Humane Society said T2's journey shows the importance of micro-chipping and keeping it updated.

"The microchip wasn't updated and it was an old phone number. We were able to track down the original owner," said Fisher.

T2 is now about 18 years old.

"Since he got home, he's eating, he's drinking, he's moving around," said Martin.

Martin now helps train service dogs and recently added a new addition to the household with Sassy, the golden retriever. He said Sassy is gentle with T2, as he lives out the rest of his days with a new friend and an old friend.

"He had an opportunity to come home, spend time with his family and be on a good note when he passes," said Martin. "Until that day, he'll be spoiled like he was before he left."

 

