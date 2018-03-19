Lost cat reunites with owner after 14 years

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

Claire's is the latest U.S. retailer to seek financial help from a bankruptcy court.

A commitment under the law would have made it more difficult if not impossible for Nikolas Cruz to obtain a gun legally.

(Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In a Wednesday, March 14, 2018 file photo, Nikolas Cruz is lead out of the courtroom after an arraignment hearing at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Cruz is...

Local media reports that the school resource officer ended the situation, and that the shooter is one of the three injured.

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

The Humane Society of the Treasure Coast takes in plenty of stray cats.

"Let me tell you, this is why I love working here," said volunteer program coordinator Sarah Fisher.

But one orange tabby cat in particular showed up two weeks ago.

"He was just found on the street, he was brought in," she said. "He had fleas, he was skinny."

He had a microchip and turns out he'd been missing for a long, long time.

"It's amazing," said Fisher. "It's unheard of."

That's when Perry Martin -- a retired Fort Pierce K9 officer -- got the call two weeks ago.

"They said, 'Perry what would you do if we told you that T2 was alive?' And I said, 'I'd probably tell you you're crazy because he died a long long time ago!'"

Martin lost Thomas Jr., also known as T2, during Hurricane Jeanne in 2004.

"I filed a report with the humane society, in case animal control picked him up," he said.

But he never thought it would take 14 years for that to happen.

"My vet even listed him as deceased," said Martin. "I'm convinced he had to have had somebody bring him into their house."

For Martin, it was like seeing a ghost.

“As soon as I looked at that face, I knew exactly who he was. A little bit older, kind of like me!" he joked.

The Humane Society said T2's journey shows the importance of micro-chipping and keeping it updated.

"The microchip wasn't updated and it was an old phone number. We were able to track down the original owner," said Fisher.

T2 is now about 18 years old.

"Since he got home, he's eating, he's drinking, he's moving around," said Martin.

Martin now helps train service dogs and recently added a new addition to the household with Sassy, the golden retriever. He said Sassy is gentle with T2, as he lives out the rest of his days with a new friend and an old friend.

"He had an opportunity to come home, spend time with his family and be on a good note when he passes," said Martin. "Until that day, he'll be spoiled like he was before he left."