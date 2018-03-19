What's next for Riviera Beach City Council? - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

What's next for Riviera Beach City Council?

  • Fox 29 Daily HeadlinesMore>>

  • Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

    Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

    Monday, March 19 2018 3:24 AM EDT2018-03-19 07:24:52 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 11:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 15:00:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

    Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

    More >>

    Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

    More >>

  • 3 injured, including shooter, in high school shooting in Maryland

    3 injured, including shooter, in high school shooting in Maryland

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 10:38 AM EDT2018-03-20 14:38:43 GMT

    Local media reports that the school resource officer ended the situation, and that the shooter is one of the three injured.

    More >>

    Local media reports that the school resource officer ended the situation, and that the shooter is one of the three injured.

    More >>

  • Some wanted shooting suspect forcibly committed in 2016

    Some wanted shooting suspect forcibly committed in 2016

    Sunday, March 18 2018 11:45 PM EDT2018-03-19 03:45:03 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 3:28 PM EDT2018-03-19 19:28:28 GMT
    (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In a Wednesday, March 14, 2018 file photo, Nikolas Cruz is lead out of the courtroom after an arraignment hearing at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Cruz is...(Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In a Wednesday, March 14, 2018 file photo, Nikolas Cruz is lead out of the courtroom after an arraignment hearing at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Cruz is...

    A commitment under the law would have made it more difficult if not impossible for Nikolas Cruz to obtain a gun legally.

    More >>

    A commitment under the law would have made it more difficult if not impossible for Nikolas Cruz to obtain a gun legally.

    More >>
    •   

The Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Office released the district breakdown for last week’s election. In Riviera Beach, two seats on the city council were up for grabs and the vote wasn’t even close. 

“I think this election was monumental and a huge message was sent,” chairwoman KaShamba Miller-Anderson said. 

Voters seemed to have disliked the firing of former city manager Jonathan Evans on Sept. 20.

Miller-Anderson, who supported Evans, won in all but two districts. 

In the other race, political newcomer Julia Botel won with 79 percent of the vote. 

Councilwoman Dawn Pardo said before the election she did not believe her vote to fire Evans was going to play a role in the election.

“Absolutely not,” Pardo said. “Especially on Singer Island.”

The numbers paint a different picture. After over 10 years in office, Pardo did not win a single district, not even her own of Singer Island. 

“I don’t recall a time in which we’ve had an election that was so lopsided,” Miller-Anderson said.

On Wednesday Julia Botel will be sworn in as council member, ultimately changing the power structure on council. 

Miller-Anderson hopes that means they can focus again on moving the city forward.

“One of the major things for us is to hire a a qualified city manager,” Miller-Anderson said. “Once we’ve got our qualified city manager, then we can fill our major vaccines that we have open for a lot of our department heads.”

Currently there are around 80 vacant positions at the city. Many positions, like that of the police chief, will not be filled until a new city manager is hired. 

Miller-Anderson said she’s hopeful the city will now be moving in the right direction. 

“We’ve had a lot of tensions, as most people could see on council,” Miller-Anderson said. “I’m hoping that we can rebuild all of the relationships and be able to work together.”

Hotel asked for one item to be added to Wednesday’s city council agenda: the timeline of the hiring of a new city manager. 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.