School bus driver faces disciplinary action

For two days a parent saw something that disturbed him so he grabbed a camera to document his concern.

"I just want to make it right before it's too late," he said.

The father, who did not want to be identified, said that days before spring break he called the Palm Beach County School District to complain. He was afraid a bus driver was allowing cars to pass as kids were getting off the bus, which he felt put them at risk.

"I filed a formal complaint to the district over the phone," he said.

The father says he first noticed the behavior about two months ago.

"I knew something was wrong when I saw the drivers going around him and I said, 'I need to investigate this and check on my own.' "

Then, last week, he took video during student drop off on Central Park Boulevard in suburban Boca Raton.

The parent says it's about keeping kids safe. "Make sure that they train the drivers and make sure they tell them this is a big deal and this is very, very dangerous."

The Palm Beach County School District released this statement: "The driver should not have waved the cars to pass when they were properly stopped. We take all of our safety protocols very seriously. The driver will not only receive proper retraining, but she also faces disciplinary action for waving the cars along."

