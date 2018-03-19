Missing woman struggles with dementia - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Missing woman struggles with dementia

    Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

    3 injured, including shooter, in high school shooting in Maryland

    Some wanted shooting suspect forcibly committed in 2016

Have you seen her?

Assunta ‘Susy’ Tomassi, who has dementia, has been missing since Friday afternoon and her family is now offering a $5,000 reward for her safe return.

Susy was last seen on surveillance video from the Wildwood Antique Mall of Vero Beach outside camera, which captured her walking by at 5:41pm Friday.

Her husband, Patrick, said her pace a little different this time.

“She had some kind of agenda,” he said “An agenda you know?”

Susy made the short walk from the family restaurant, the Quilted Giraffe, to the nearby strip mall, and then vanished.

Four days of searching by family, friends and the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, between here and their home 7 miles away, nothing.

“It’s been a mess searching. We can’t find. She just like vanished in thin air. How can that be possible?” Patrick wondered.

Her family says she would have likely come back to the restaurant if she was lost, since it’s something familiar. But since she hasn’t, they’re worried she might be with someone.

“Somebody has to see something. Somebody has to see something, please, please tell us,” Patrick pleaded.

She usually wear sunglasses. She’s about 5’7” and thin. She was wearing black pants, white and blue striped top, black leather jacket, gold wedge heels and black purse. She usually smiling, but off her medicine, she’s probably straight-faced. And she loves rings.

“I don’t care about the jewelry. They can keep the jewelry. We will give you the reward. Just bring her back to us,” Patrick said, holding back tears.

If you have any information that could help detectives, call the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office.

 

