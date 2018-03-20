Local man accused of trying to lure child - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Local man accused of trying to lure child

A man that deputies say attempted to lure a child into a car near Lantana is in custody thanks to a quick-thinking neighbor.

On Saturday, PBSO said Domingo Domingo-Andres, who was driving a silver Honda, approached a 12-year-old on Hibiscus Tree Drive south of Lantana.

The man told the child to get into the car, but the alert youngster ignored the request and eventually ran toward his home yelling "stranger danger," PBSO said.

A neighbor heard the commotion and wrote down the license plate number on the Honda and then called 911.

Deputies were able to find the car and and later identified Domingo-Andres.

The sheriff's office said he admitted trying to lure the child but claimed he was only attempting to take the youngster to a store to buy him food or candy.

Detectives booked Domingo-Andres on a charge of kidnap minor/confine a child under 13-years-of-age without consent and a charge of crimes against person 18 years of age or older lure entice a child under 12.

Investigators are concerned there could be other victims and ask anyone with information to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

