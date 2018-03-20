Missing IRC woman struggles with dementia

As Florida authorities work to identify the people who died in Thursday's catastrophic bridge collapse, state and federal investigators will begin the task of figuring out how and why the five-day-old span failed.

(Michael Laughlin/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP). Miam-Dade Fire Rescue personnel work after a brand new, 950-ton pedestrian bridge collapsed in front of Florida International University, Thursday, March 15, 2018, in Miami. Florida officials said T...

Claire's is the latest U.S. retailer to seek financial help from a bankruptcy court.

A commitment under the law would have made it more difficult if not impossible for Nikolas Cruz to obtain a gun legally.

(Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In a Wednesday, March 14, 2018 file photo, Nikolas Cruz is lead out of the courtroom after an arraignment hearing at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Cruz is...

Local media reports that the school resource officer ended the situation, and that the shooter is one of the three injured.

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

Have you seen her?

Assunta "Susy" Tomassi, who has dementia, has been missing since Friday afternoon and her family is now offering a $5,000 reward for her safe return.

Susy was last seen on surveillance video from the Wildwood Antique Mall of Vero Beach outside camera, which captured her walking by at 5:41 p.m. Friday.

Her husband, Patrick, said her pace a little different this time.

“She had some kind of agenda,” he said “An agenda you know?”

Susy made the short walk from the family restaurant, the Quilted Giraffe, to the nearby strip mall, and then vanished.

Four days of searching by family, friends and the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, between here and their home 7 miles away, nothing.

“It’s been a mess searching. We can’t find. She just like vanished in thin air. How can that be possible?” Patrick wondered.

Her family says she would have likely come back to the restaurant if she was lost, since it’s something familiar. But since she hasn’t, they’re worried she might be with someone.

“Somebody has to see something. Somebody has to see something, please, please tell us,” Patrick pleaded.

She usually wear sunglasses. She’s about 5 feet 7 inches and thin. She was wearing black pants, white and blue striped top, black leather jacket, gold wedge heels and black purse. She usually smiling, but off her medicine, she’s probably straight-faced. Also, she loves rings.

“I don’t care about the jewelry. They can keep the jewelry. We will give you the reward. Just bring her back to us,” Patrick said while holding back tears.

If you have any information that could help detectives, call the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office.