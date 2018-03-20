Semi hits concrete wall on I-95 NB near Lantana - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Semi hits concrete wall on I-95 NB near Lantana

A tractor-trailer hit the center wall on Interstate 95 northbound near the Lantana Road exit Tuesday morning, sending concrete into the southbound lanes.

The crash is causing delays both southbound and northbound.

Chopper 5 flew over the scene at 6:30 a.m. and spotted at least one lane closed in both directions.

Southbound delays go back to 6th Avenue.  Northbound delays go back to Hypoluxo Road.

The cause of the wreck has not been released.

The semi was Yuengling truck, but it's unclear if it was hauling any beer.

