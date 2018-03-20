Man faces 44 counts of child pornography - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man faces 44 counts of child pornography

A man arrested in Port St. Lucie faces 44 counts of possessing child pornography and 44 counts of transmission of child pornography,

Investigators with the United States Federal Marshal Regional Fugitive Task Force picked up James Kyle Hurley after Port St. Lucie detectives obtained an arrest warrant for the 21-year-old.

He's currently being detained at the St. Lucie County Jail on an $880,000.00 bond.

 

