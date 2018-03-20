Vehicle with baby inside stolen at gas station in suburban West Palm Beach

A commitment under the law would have made it more difficult if not impossible for Nikolas Cruz to obtain a gun legally.

A commitment under the law would have made it more difficult if not impossible for Nikolas Cruz to obtain a gun legally.

(Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In a Wednesday, March 14, 2018 file photo, Nikolas Cruz is lead out of the courtroom after an arraignment hearing at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Cruz is...

(Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In a Wednesday, March 14, 2018 file photo, Nikolas Cruz is lead out of the courtroom after an arraignment hearing at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Cruz is...

It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.

It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Initial reports from the Associated Press indicated another bomb had exploded in the city. Police later tweeted that was not the case.

Initial reports from the Associated Press indicated another bomb had exploded in the city. Police later tweeted that was not the case.

FedEx confirmed that the individual responsible also shipped a second package that has now been secured. (Source: KSAT/CNN)

FedEx confirmed that the individual responsible also shipped a second package that has now been secured. (Source: KSAT/CNN)

Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.

Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - Law enforcement is still looking for a man who stole a car with a baby inside at a gas station near West Palm Beach early Tuesday morning, then drove the vehicle and later dropped off the infant at another store.

Detectives said a black Kia Rio was left running with a 5 1/2-month-old baby inside parked at a RaceWay gas station on Wallis Road and Haverhill Road.

Surveillance video from the RaceWay shows the thief arrived in a white sport-utility vehicle around 3:24 a.m. The thief, who was wearing a white tank top, then walks to the Kia Rio, looks around, gets inside and drives away.

Minutes later, video shows the owner of the Kia Rio coming out of the RaceWay looking confused and searching for his vehicle. After noticing his vehicle is gone, the Kia Rio owner then goes back inside the store to get help.

Thief Drives West After Stealing Vehicle

After taking the Kia Rio, the thief is then seen pulling up to the Sunoco gas station on State Road 7 and Okeechobee Road in Royal Palm Beach.

He's caught on surveillance video struggling for several minutes trying to get the baby's car seat out of the car. The man is then seen carrying the car seat to the entrance of the gas station. The baby was left at the gas station unharmed.

Michelle Ashby, who works at a deli inside the gas station, was at the store when the thief dropped off the infant.

Ashby said the man approached the store and pounded on the locked door with the baby in a carrier.

"The doors were locked, so he came up and was banging on the door frantically. The overnight clerk came up to the door, and I guess shouted through the door, 'What's going on? He kept saying, 'Take this baby, take this baby, so he just opened the door and took the baby and called the police from there," said Ashby.

Deputies tracked the stolen vehicle to Sansbury Way and Okeechobee Blvd where a perimeter was set up to search for the vehicle thief.

PBSO said they were unable to find the person.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.