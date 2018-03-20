Groundbreaking for new veterans home in SLC

A commitment under the law would have made it more difficult if not impossible for Nikolas Cruz to obtain a gun legally.

(Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool, File). FILE - In a Wednesday, March 14, 2018 file photo, Nikolas Cruz is lead out of the courtroom after an arraignment hearing at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Cruz is...

It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

Initial reports from the Associated Press indicated another bomb had exploded in the city. Police later tweeted that was not the case.

FedEx confirmed that the individual responsible also shipped a second package that has now been secured. (Source: KSAT/CNN)

Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...

For the family of Ardie Copas, Tuesday’s ceremonial groundbreaking couldn’t come soon enough.

“I tell you I’ve been looking forward to this for many years. He was something special. He was one of the most special people on the face of the earth," said Richard Copas, the younger brother of Ardie Copas.

Ardie Copas died in Cambodia in 1970 braving hostile fire. He grew up in Fort Pierce and was awarded the medal of honor posthumously. Richard Copas recently talked with his brothers’ military buddies.

“They all said without your brother, my kids and my grandkids wouldn’t be here," said Richard Copas as he choked back tears.

Governor Rick Scott was on hand as the seventh State Veterans Nursing Home in Florida will be named in Copas’ honor.

Copas was just 19 when he died. His wife was only 17 and his daughter, just 5 months old.

"And my birthday was just two days ago so this is very very overwhelming to me," said Betsy Copas Cintonz.

“People will understand he made a huge sacrifice not just for our whole country but for my mom and I and our whole family," added daughter Shyrell Copas.

There are 280-thousand veterans living in the service area that includes Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River, Okeechobee and 7 other counties. The 120-bed facility should be complete in the Tradition neighborhood in about 18 months.

