South Florida March for Our Lives events

Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...

Authorities recover new clues after another Austin blast

It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.

International experts are resorting to science to try to sustain the subspecies.

Kenya: Last white rhinos are protected after male dies

Kenya: Last white rhinos are protected after male dies

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

Mark A. Conditt, who killed himself with an explosive device, is believed to be behind a series of bombings in and near Austin, TX, that took place from March 2 to March 20. Two people lost their lives and five others suffered injuries in the incidents.

While thousands of people, including many of the students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will be traveling to Washington, D.C. for Saturday's March for Our Lives, there are also many local "sibling marches" in our area.

FOX 29's Alex Hagan will be at the march with MSD students and will be updating his live blog here.

The march organizers describe the event on its website: "On March 24, the kids and families of March For Our Lives will take to the streets to demand that their lives and safety become a priority, and that we end gun violence in our schools and communities."

Below is a listing of events and times in South Florida. Note: You are asked to RSVP if you plan to attend.

March for Our Lives - Palm Beach - Dreher Park, 1100 Southern Blvd. West Palm Beach, FL 33405

When: Saturday, March 24, 2:00 PM Click here to RSVP

Jupiter March For Our Lives: Rally & March - Jupiter Community Center, 200 Military Trail, Jupiter, FL 33458

When: Saturday, March 24, 12:00 PM Click here to RSVP

Delray Beach MARCH FOR OUR LIVES - Old School Square to the Beach, 96 N.E. 2nd Avenue, Delray Beach, FL

When: Saturday, March 24, 4:00 PM Click here to RSVP

March For Our Lives - Boca Raton - Boca Raton City Hall, 201 West Palmetto Park Road, Boca Raton, FL 33432

When: Saturday, March 24, 10:30 AM Click here to RSVP

March for Our Lives - Parkland, FL - Pine Trails Park, 10555 Trails End, Parkland, FL 33076

When: Saturday, March 24, 10:00 AM Click here to RSVP

Martin County March for Our Lives - Bandshell Memorial Park, 300 SE Ocean Blvd., Stuart, FL 34994

When: Saturday, March 24, 10:00 AM Click here to RSVP

Chiara Castro - Tradition Square, SW Tradition Square, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34953

When: Saturday, March 24, 4:00 PM Click here to RSVP

North Lauderdale March for Our Lives Walk - North Lauderdale City Hall, 701 SW 71st Avenue, North Lauderdale, FL 33068

When: Saturday, March 24, 10:30 AM Click here to RSVP

March for Our Lives - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Location To Be Announced

When: Saturday, March 24, 9:00 AM Click here to RSVP



