South Florida March for Our Lives events

While thousands of people, including many of the students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will be traveling to Washington, D.C. for Saturday's March for Our Lives, there are also many local "sibling marches" in our area.

FOX 29's Alex Hagan will be at the march with MSD students and will be updating his live blog here.

The march organizers describe the event on its website: "On March 24, the kids and families of March For Our Lives will take to the streets to demand that their lives and safety become a priority, and that we end gun violence in our schools and communities."

Below is a listing of events and times in South Florida. Note: You are asked to RSVP if you plan to attend.

March for Our Lives - Palm Beach - Dreher Park, 1100 Southern Blvd. West Palm Beach, FL 33405
When: Saturday, March 24, 2:00 PM Click here to RSVP

Jupiter March For Our Lives: Rally & March - Jupiter Community Center,  200 Military Trail, Jupiter, FL 33458
When: Saturday, March 24, 12:00 PM Click here to RSVP

Delray Beach MARCH FOR OUR LIVES -  Old School Square to the Beach, 96 N.E. 2nd Avenue, Delray Beach, FL
When: Saturday, March 24, 4:00 PM Click here to RSVP

March For Our Lives - Boca Raton - Boca Raton City Hall, 201 West Palmetto Park Road, Boca Raton, FL 33432
When: Saturday, March 24, 10:30 AM Click here to RSVP

March for Our Lives - Parkland, FL - Pine Trails Park, 10555 Trails End, Parkland, FL 33076
When: Saturday, March 24, 10:00 AM Click here to RSVP

Martin County March for Our Lives - Bandshell Memorial Park, 300 SE Ocean Blvd., Stuart, FL 34994
When: Saturday, March 24, 10:00 AM Click here to RSVP

Chiara Castro - Tradition Square, SW Tradition Square, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34953
When: Saturday, March 24, 4:00 PM Click here to RSVP

North Lauderdale March for Our Lives Walk - North Lauderdale City Hall, 701 SW 71st Avenue, North Lauderdale, FL 33068
When: Saturday, March 24, 10:30 AM Click here to RSVP

March for Our Lives - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Location To Be Announced
When: Saturday, March 24, 9:00 AM Click here to RSVP
 

