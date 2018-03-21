Two displaced after Delray Beach house fire - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Two displaced after Delray Beach house fire

A fire has displaced two people from their home, according to Delray Beach Fire Rescue.

The blaze began at a residence near Nassau Street and S. Ocean Blvd.

Smoke could be seen billowing from the structure before firefighters were able to bring it under control.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Fire officials have not given a damage estimate.

There were no injuries, fire rescue said.

 

