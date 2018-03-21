Man arrested after car stolen with baby inside - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Man arrested after car stolen with baby inside

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla.- The man suspected of taking a black Kia Rio with a baby inside at a RaceWay gas station near West Palm Beach early Tuesday morning has been arrested, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.

23-year-old Marquise Hudson faces charges of kidnapping and grand theft auto.

Investigators say after he stole the car with the precious cargo he later dropped the 5 1/2-month-old baby off unharmed at a Sunoco gas station on State Road 7 and Okeechobee Road.

Deputies later tracked the stolen vehicle to Sansbury Way and Okeechobee Blvd.

PBSO did not reveal many details about Hudson's arrest but in a tweet said it was thanks to his mother that her son was in custody.

 

