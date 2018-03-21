Riviera councilman's phone professionally wiped

Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...

It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.

International experts are resorting to science to try to sustain the subspecies.

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

Mark A. Conditt, who killed himself with an explosive device, is believed to be behind a series of deadly bombings in and near Austin, TX. Authorities found bomb-making components in his home, but said there was "reasonable level of certainty" no more package bombs were "out in the public." Authorities are still urging the public to remain cautious.

Authorities: 'Reasonable level of certainty' no more bombs out in public

City admits Councilman Terence Davis's phone was professionally wiped

IT Manager suddenly resigns

After WPTV requested to examine the phone, the city said it 'fell into the ocean'

WPTV filed a lawsuit against the city of Riviera Beach over text messages on Councilman Terence Davis’s phone. The text messages, which are public records, were never handed over. The city now acknowledges they were professionally, and intentionally deleted. What the city can’t say at this point is who deleted them.

“Public records sometime tend to disappear, when the folks who have them on their phones or computers are afraid to turn them over because they know the content,” said first amendment lawyer, Martin Reeder.

WPTV’s attorney asked the city to hand over Davis’s phone to a forensic specialist to analyze the device. After that request was made, the city said, Davis’s phone fell into the ocean.

“This is starting to sound ridiculous,” Reeder said.

The city claims that was by accident, but Reeder is not sold.

“Obviously cellphones or other mobile devices could fall into the ocean, but I suppose they could also be thrown into the ocean,” Reeder said.

In the midst of the ongoing investigation, the city’s IT Manager, Elvis Mella, suddenly resigned. In a sworn affidavit Mella said that on Jan. 16 he scanned Davis’s phone but the scan failed.

Then on Feb. 7, one day after WPTV had filed the lawsuit against the city, Mella tried to get the text messages off Davis’s phone again, but he said there was nothing on there.

“There is a lot of suspicious circumstances here,” Reeder said.

Reeder said in a similar case in Martin County, council members went to jail for a comparable offense.

“The first rule when you find yourself in a hole: Stop digging,” Reeder said.

The case goes before a judge again on March 28.