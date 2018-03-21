Mystery of mother & sons deaths solved - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Mystery of mother & sons deaths solved

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. -- Kathie Whatley was found unconscious on the bank of the St. Lucie River the night of Hurricane Irma and later died.

She was last seen with her adult son who then disappeared.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office now thinks it has solved the mystery.

Sheriff Ken Mascara announced Whatley's son Lance killed her with a hammer and later committed suicide by drowning.

Kathie left a friend's house the night September 8th with her 40-year old son. He suffered from chronic mental illness.

Kathie was known to drive her son around to calm him down. But he wouldn't calm down that night; the approach of the storm kept him distraught. 

The two began to fight and stopped at a park.  

"She would have to come home from her workplace...and drive him around all night... in an effort to calm him. From the statements we've taken... he was so excited about this storm coming...we made the conclusion that he was just unable to be calm; they pulled over at the River Park Marina where an argument ensued...most likely due to to her frustration trying to calm him from the storm... and the result is that he killed her," Sheriff Mascara said.

Kathie Whatley died of blunt force trauma to the head.

It took months of forensic testing and investigation to connect the missing pieces.

 

