Mystery of mother & sons deaths solved

Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...

It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.

International experts are resorting to science to try to sustain the subspecies.

International experts are resorting to science to try to sustain the subspecies. (Source: CNN)

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

Mark A. Conditt, who killed himself with an explosive device, is believed to be behind a series of deadly bombings in and near Austin, TX. Authorities found bomb-making components in his home, but said there was "reasonable level of certainty" no more package bombs were "out in the public." Authorities are still urging the public to remain cautious.

Authorities: 'Reasonable level of certainty' no more bombs out in public

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. -- Kathie Whatley was found unconscious on the bank of the St. Lucie River the night of Hurricane Irma and later died.

She was last seen with her adult son who then disappeared.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office now thinks it has solved the mystery.

Sheriff Ken Mascara announced Whatley's son Lance killed her with a hammer and later committed suicide by drowning.

Kathie left a friend's house the night September 8th with her 40-year old son. He suffered from chronic mental illness.

Kathie was known to drive her son around to calm him down. But he wouldn't calm down that night; the approach of the storm kept him distraught.

The two began to fight and stopped at a park.

"She would have to come home from her workplace...and drive him around all night... in an effort to calm him. From the statements we've taken... he was so excited about this storm coming...we made the conclusion that he was just unable to be calm; they pulled over at the River Park Marina where an argument ensued...most likely due to to her frustration trying to calm him from the storm... and the result is that he killed her," Sheriff Mascara said.

Kathie Whatley died of blunt force trauma to the head.

It took months of forensic testing and investigation to connect the missing pieces.