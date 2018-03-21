IRC murder suspect left behind hand-written note

Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.

Four explosions have rocked Texas' capital in less than three weeks; authorities say a serial bomber is likely to blame but they don't appear closer to making any arrests.

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...

(AP Photo/Eric Gay). An Austin police officer talks with a woman at a barrier near the site of Sunday's explosion, Monday, March 19, 2018, in Austin, Texas. Multiple people were injured in the explosion Sunday night, and police warned nearby residents ...

It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.

It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.

International experts are resorting to science to try to sustain the subspecies.

International experts are resorting to science to try to sustain the subspecies.

International experts are resorting to science to try to sustain the subspecies. (Source: CNN)

International experts are resorting to science to try to sustain the subspecies. (Source: CNN)

International experts are resorting to science to try to sustain the subspecies. (Source: CNN)

International experts are resorting to science to try to sustain the subspecies. (Source: CNN)

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

Trump calls for death penalty to 'get tough' on drug pushers

Mark A. Conditt, who killed himself with an explosive device, is believed to be behind a series of deadly bombings in and near Austin, TX. Authorities found bomb-making components in his home, but said there was "reasonable level of certainty" no more package bombs were "out in the public." Authorities are still urging the public to remain cautious.

Mark A. Conditt, who killed himself with an explosive device, is believed to be behind a series of deadly bombings in and near Austin, TX. Authorities found bomb-making components in his home, but said there was "reasonable level of certainty" no more package bombs were "out in the public." Authorities are still urging the public to remain cautious.

Authorities: 'Reasonable level of certainty' no more bombs out in public

Authorities: 'Reasonable level of certainty' no more bombs out in public

Investigators have released new information in a suspected murder-suicide out of Indian River County from earlier this month.

There was an all-out manhunt for Pedro Torres which ended in Sunrise. That's where police discovered he had taken his own life just one day after investigators believed he murdered his wife in their Vero Beach home.

When this initially happened there was no information about why investigators immediately suspected Torres of killing his wife Vicky.

However, a newly released report suggests Torres left behind a hand-written note possibly identifying himself as the killer.

“Pease send the police. Their mother is dead,” frantically screamed what appeared to be a family member on the phone with 911 dispatchers after finding Vicky Torres dead in her home March 4.

Immediately after the gruesome discovery, detectives announced they were searching for Vicky’s husband, Pedro Torres, a suspect in his wife’s murder.

We now know investigators discovered a hand written note by Torres left inside the home. In it, detectives say Torres confessed to killing his wife.

Officers eventually tracked Torres down to Sunrise March 5 where they found him at the Sawgrass Mall dead inside his car from a self inflicted gunshot wound.

The sheriff told us that day they had reason to believe he was going her family who live down there.

Deputies have now confirmed that Torres referenced this plan in his note.

The medical examiner’s office still will not release a cause of death because the investigation is still open.