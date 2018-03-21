USS Juneau discovery impacts local woman

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

Eight highway patrol troopers will be stationed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School indefinitely along with Broward County deputies, leaving an armed guard at every campus entrance point, the Florida governor said.

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

A toy company executive says he and other investors have pledged a total of $200 million in financing and hope to raise four times that amount in crowdfunding in order to bid for up to 400 of the Toys R Us stores being liquidated in bankruptcy.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission said once it completes its investigation, it may send the case over to the state attorney's office for possible charges.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission said once it completes its investigation, it may send the case over to the state attorney's office for possible charges.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission said once it completes its investigation, it may send the case over to the state attorney's office for possible charges. (Source: WFTV/CNN)

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission said once it completes its investigation, it may send the case over to the state attorney's office for possible charges. (Source: WFTV/CNN)

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

Biden, while speaking at an anti-sexual assault rally, mentioned Trump's 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape comments that he would grab women by their private areas.

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

President Donald Trump responded on Twitter to former Vice President Joe Biden's claim that he would've beaten up the president in high school for his lewd comments. (AP/Evan Vucci/Craig Ruttle)

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Biden says he would've beaten up Trump in school, Trump says he'd win in a fight

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

Trump also wants Congress to pass legislation reducing the amount of drugs needed to trigger mandatory minimum sentences for traffickers who knowingly distribute certain illicit opioids, said his domestic policy director.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File). FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during an event at the White House in Washington, as first lady Melania Trump listens. Trump's plan to combat opioid drug addiction calls for st...

The USS Juneau was finally found in the South Pacific March 17, 2018, nearly 76-years after two Japanese Torpedoes sank the ship during WW II, killing nearly 700 men.

The ship was found near the Solomon Islands by a crew privately funded by Microsoft Co-Founder Paul Allen.

Famous sailors on the ship included the five Sullivan brothers, who famously enlisted together, insisting on being on the same ship together. All five brothers died.

A Jupiter woman also lost her only brother on the ship.

97-year-old Sarah Aston told WPTV about her late brother, Edward George Francis McNally.

“He was terrific,” Aston said. The two were very close, “all we had was each other,” Aston said.

She remembers the day her then 17-year-old brother told her he enlisted in the Navy.

“I said you’re nuts. You’re too young for that. And he says, well it’s already done,” Aston said.

November 13, 1942, her biggest fear came to fruition.

“I was going to work and I usually picked up the paper, but that day, I didn’t,” Aston said. She got a phone call at work. “They told me the USS Juneau was sunk and my brother was killed,” Aston said.

A series of two torpedoes took the ship down. Some sailors died in the days they were waiting for rescue in the water. Just ten men survived.

“I just prayed he went in the first blast, that he never ended up in the water with the sharks. That’s all I hoped,” Aston said.

For 76 years, she lived with the mystery, not knowing where the ship ended up.

But all of that changed on March 17, her 97th birthday.



“My granddaughter’s husband called me, and told me that they found the Juneau,” Aston said. “I couldn’t believe it.”



The timing of the discovery, to Aston, was no coincidence.

“All I can think of is he sent me happy birthday,” Aston said.

The discovery making her 97th birthday, her best yet.

“Now we know where he is,” Aston said.

McNally was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart.